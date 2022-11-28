Experts share tips on how to protect yourself from hackers during Cyber Monday and holiday sales

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Information and Technologies Agency, or VITA, and Virginia State Police are advising shoppers to be cautious when making purchases.

According to VITA, “the holidays are a prime opportunity for hackers and bad actors to strike.” The agency says online scammers defraud online shoppers through emails and fake websites.

Hackers also promote deals that seem too good to be true to entice consumers.

“With prices on the rise and everyone looking for the best deals for the holidays, criminals are taking full advantage of the moment,” said Virginia State Police High Tech Crimes Captain Alan C. Worsham.

Here are some tips that VITA shared on how to protect yourself while shopping: