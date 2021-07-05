Explore Nauticus during after-hours with live music for $7.57

NORFOLK, Va. — Nauticus has extended their hours on select nights as part of their “Summer Nights at Nauticus” series.

On July 22 and August 19, join Nauticus from 5 to 8 p.m., for a night filled with live music and more.

The event includes happy hour specials at the Big Wisky Porch with discounted admission to Nauticus.

On July 22, Bri Marie Music will be performing and on August 19, visitors will be able to hear Nate Sacks perform.

Admission includes access to Nauticus’ newest exhibit, Going Places: The Technology of Transport , and the Chesapeake Bay gallery.

The gallery features up-close interactions with the resident Whitespotted Bamboo and Epaulette sharks, horseshoe crabs and more.

Nauticus says they will even have educators onsite for Battleship Wisconsin interpretations.

Admission is only $7.57 per visitor, however, Nauticus members are free.