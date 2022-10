NORFOLK, Va. - An explosion at the former Ford Plant sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Norfolk Fire Chief, one person was taken to the hospital after some kind of explosion. Officials did not reveal the type of explosion at this time.

The extent of the person's possible injuries is currently unknown, the fire chief tells News 3.

They say the fire was obtained at 5:48 p.m. Several of the units have already cleared the scene, and the incident is now under investigation.