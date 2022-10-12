Explosion inside Virginia chemistry classroom, Dinwiddie students injured

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- An explosion was reported inside a Dinwiddie High School chemistry classroom.

Three students were treated and brought to VCU Medical Center to be treated for injuries. Another student was treated and released at the scene.

One teacher was also transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Dinwiddie County Public Schools said the conditions of the students and the teacher will not be released at this time.

Tammy Jean Moore-Edwards Emergency crews responded to Dinwiddie High School after an explosion was reported inside a classroom.

"There was an incident that was confined to a chemistry classroom at Dinwiddie County High School," Chuck Moss, with Dinwiddie Schools, wrote in a tweet. "All students were immediately evacuated. Law enforcement is currently investigating the situation and more information is forthcoming."

Dinwiddie High School students were dismissed at 11:15 a.m.

There will be an asynchronous learning day for Dinwiddie High School students on Thursday. Students will return back to school at Dinwiddie High School on Friday where a support team will be available for all students and staff.

Provided to WTVR

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.