WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - After a post on Facebook indicated that two men were committing acts of violence in Williamsburg, police responded and said the post is not true.

Williamsburg Police notified residents that their department was brought to the attention of a post on a local “buy and sell” Facebook group which indicated two men were committing multiple acts of violence in the area.

The post said two men were going around claiming to be homeless, needing help, and would attack, including a single mom that the post says was attacked with a knife. The post told the public to warn others.

Police say they have not received any reports of armed or injured persons. They said the reported circumstances of this post were thoroughly investigated and determined to be false.

According to officials, it was discovered the same entity that posted this to our local area had done the same in various locations including North Carolina, Mississippi, Oregon, and Ireland.

In each instance, everything about the post was the same except for the locality name which was whatever name(s) were used for the “buy and sell” group.

Facebook has since taken action by suspending the account and removing the posts.

Police wanted to make the community aware of this situation and assure them that nothing so tragic had taken place or was occurring in our area.

