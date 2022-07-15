Facing an eviction? What you need to know

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – With so many of us feeling the impact of inflation and rising rent prices, some renters might start to fall behind on monthly payments.

The timing couldn’t be worse as the COVID-19 pandemic eviction moratoriums come to an end, and the number of evictions is expected to rise.

News 3 gets a lot of calls and questions about evictions and renter’s rights, and it is a complicated process. We break it all down for you to better understand the rights of renters and landlords.

If you’re behind on rent and an eviction has not been filed against you yet, housing experts say it’s important to try and work some sort of payment agreement out with the landlord.

But if you can’t come up with a compromise and the eviction is filed, you do have some time, and you can fight the eviction in court.

Before a landlord can evict someone, they must first give a written notice known as a pay or quit.

If you pay the rent within five days, you can stay. But if you don’t, the landlord can start an eviction case.

However, that doesn’t mean you have to move out right away.

There are legal steps the landlord has to follow, and a tenant has the right to fight the eviction in court.

Housing advocate Amy Disel Allman says showing up to court is crucial.

“They are able to stay if they can pay everything that’s owed, but if not it is very much, once the judgement is entered by the court it is critical that they make arrangements,” she said.

If you fear you can't pay your bills, or are facing an eviction, there are resources available.

The Eviction Legal Helpline is a free statewide resource for tenants facing potential eviction. You can contact a local legal aid for advice or contact the Helpline at evictionhelpline.org or 1-833-NoEvict.

People can also call 1-866-LEGLAID (1-866-534-5243) to see if you qualify for assistance. If you don't, try to consult an attorney.

