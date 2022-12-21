Fairfax County police struggle to catch llama on the loose

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Law enforcement officers pride themselves on being prepared for anything, and a group of officers in Virginia had to be on their toes thanks to some unexpected overnight llama drama!

A group of police and animal control officers tried and tried again to snare a pesky and elusive female llama that escaped from her shelter.

"Aww so close!” said an officer trying to snare the llama.

Aerial unit officers provided an eye in the sky along with moral support, and ultimately, a few chuckles at the lively livestock chaos below.

The seemingly seldom-sheared suspect was eventually collared and interrogated.

"Do you have an id?” an officer asked the llama.

In the end, the llama was transported to a local animal shelter where it was waiting for its rightful owner.