Fallen tree knocks down powerline, causes grass fire near Williamsburg water treatment plant

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Crews responded to a grass fire near the Waller Mill Treatment Plant Saturday.

Williamsburg Fire and York Co. Dept. of Fire and Life Safety crews extinguished a grass fire near the plant.

According to officials, the cause of the grass fire appears to be a fallen tree that knocked down a power line.

Dominion secured the power as public safety crews controlled the fire.

Officials tweeted that the fire affected about one acre of land and posed no threat to the water treatment plant.