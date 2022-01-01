Families celebrate NYE events across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS. Va. - Party-goers are hitting the town throughout Hampton roads. Families are bringing in their new year in Virginia Beach and Norfolk, and most of them say they want to end the year on a positive note.

The Riley family tells us "Were having a great time, we did the cupid shuffle, and then we were dancing. We also love Outkast which was playing tonight."

The Riley's were not afraid to show off their dance moves. It's a celebration that's attracted thousands in the past. Although COVID-19 is still a concern, some said they're safeguarding themselves.

Karina Salinas/ Cirstian Salinas said "Were vaccinated fully. I just got my booster, so hopefully, things will be fine."

We also caught up with some partygoers at Waterside District in Norfolk, who tell us they haven't hit the town in a while but are ready to see what the night brings.

Simona Holly, Excited about NYE events said "As a new mom, who doesn't get out much I heard about the opportunity and I figured it's the New Year so it's the one time I was willing to look for a babysitter, and I'm really happy I did."

While others said they're excited to be eating alot of food, and drinking.

Virginia beach will be ending their event tonight at 12:15, and festivities at Waterside District will end at 2 a.m.