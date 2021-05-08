Families celebrate their mothers before Mother's Day with 5K race

SMITHFIELD, Va. -- Mothers and family will be gathering at the state line to participate in this year's I Heart Mom 5K race, Saturday, May 8. The race celebrates mothers and Mother's Day, but the J&A Racing -- the organization hosting the event -- said the race also celebrates community health, community, and being outdoors.

This is the first year the race will be in-person at Windsor Castle Park in Smithfield. The organizers said the race was held virtually in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The race will have individual runners, but also teams of mothers and their children and families. The race will also serve as a fundraiser to help preserve Windsor Castle for which the park is named after.

There is still time to register, click here for more information and to sign up. The race starts at 8:30 a.m., and winds through the trails of Windsor Castle Park with an after-party after the end of the race at 11:00 a.m. It is $55 to sign up or $110 for teams of mothers and their families.

The start and finish line will be near the intersection of Jericho Road and Dan Smith Drive, near the parking lot.