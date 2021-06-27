Watch
Families frustrated at slow pace of condo rescue

Gerald Herbert/AP
Crews work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. One hundred fifty-nine people were still unaccounted for two days after Thursday's collapse. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Building Collapse Miami
Posted at 3:50 PM, Jun 27, 2021
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers digging through the rubble of a Florida beachfront condo sought to reassure family members they were doing as much as they could to find survivors of the collapse.

But the crew said they needed to work carefully for the best chance of finding survivors.

The death toll rose Sunday to nine. Relatives are growing increasingly desperate for news of their loved ones and worried about the slow progress and dwindling hopes.

Four days after Thursday’s collapse, more than 150 people remain unaccounted for in Surfside. Authorities and loved ones fear the toll will go much higher.

