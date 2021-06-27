Families frustrated at slow pace of condo rescue

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers digging through the rubble of a Florida beachfront condo sought to reassure family members they were doing as much as they could to find survivors of the collapse.

But the crew said they needed to work carefully for the best chance of finding survivors.

The death toll rose Sunday to nine. Relatives are growing increasingly desperate for news of their loved ones and worried about the slow progress and dwindling hopes.

Four days after Thursday’s collapse, more than 150 people remain unaccounted for in Surfside. Authorities and loved ones fear the toll will go much higher.

