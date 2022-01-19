Families grocery shopping in Yorktown gear up for winter storm ahead

YORKTOWN, Va— Grocery stores across Hampton Roads are featuring empty shelves, and with bitter temperatures and snow heading our way , News 3 is keeping you up to date with what you need to know.

Danielle Rawles, Shopper said "If you can take a break at lunch, or whatever from work come on down and get stocked up now."

Advice from a shopper who's gearing up for the expected snow. Some of the things she picked up was chicken, chicken legs, chicken wings, about 4 to 5 loaves of bread and a couple gallons of milk.

But a lot of those items are already gone from the shelves. Families tell News 3 with concerns of labor shortages and winter weather they want to stay ahead of the game.

Stacey Wenzel, Shopper said "It's always good to be prepared because you never know, but with the shelves being empty I think it's a great time to learn to improvise. What you need, what you don't need, and what you can substitute.

One shopper said the rush she's seeing preparing for Friday through the weekend is reminding her of when she lived in Florida, preparing for hurricane season. After catching up with shoppers at Kroger and Walmart the common items on the list are water, bread, eggs, milk and meat.

"But what we don't find here that we really need we will go to other stores" said Wenzel.

Many shoppers did tell us you may not find batteries, meat at Walmart, and canned foods.

