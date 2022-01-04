Families in Hampton deal with aftermath of Monday's storm

HAMPTON, Va.— Monday's winter storm was a rude awakening for some families, and now they're dealing with the aftermath.

Gene Duda, Former Resident, "I'm used to it. I've seen it all before it happens constantly."

Many who live in Fox Hill have come to accept the flooding, but it's also driven Duda away.

"Flood insurance was going through the roof, I mean every year they going up 10-15% on flood insurance, if you're in a flood zone there changing the flood rules. It just makes it harder and harder for people to live in an area like this and it makes it more expensive" said Duda.

One woman tells me she's been watching her neighbors clean up any messes the storm made since this morning.

Rachel Harris, a FoxHill resident said " When the water starts getting high the winds are blowing a lot of the debris from the woods because we're surrounded by woods. The debris is mixed in with that so there's always clean up afterwards."

With much water families saw Tuesday, another issue was cars getting stuck, leaving Harris concerned about her car.

"The water got up to the bottom of my door so all the water here surrounded by the saltwater, I have to get this cleaned underneath so nothing happens to my vehicle" said Harris.

Car experts said families should get their car towed in, rather than trying to start it if it was in water for a long period of time.

Won O, Mechanic/Owner of Hampton Roads Car Care said "If it sucked up a lot of water inside the motor it can basically damage a bunch of stuff inside."

Although O didn't see a lot of cars needing work Tuesday with the storm that passed, we aksed him what families can do to prevent their car from damage if flooding occurs again and he gives drivers advice.

"Stay home. If you don't have a reason to drive stay home to be safe, and the car will be safe" said O.

Water for the most part in the neighborhood has dried up. But families tell us they do encourage drivers to slow down for those areas that are still damp from the storm.