Families who added new additions in 2021 could qualify for a $5,000 tax refund

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Did you know new parents could qualify for a $5,000 refund this tax season?

Tax consultant Lisa Morse said if you have kids under the age of five, you could get $3,600 as part of the child tax credit. For kids 5 to 17, it's $3,000. This is only if the child did not receive the child tax credit during 2021.

Another $1,400 can be added if your new addition didn't receive a stimulus check last year.

The money is available as part of the $1.9 trillion aid package President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021.

New mom Shatiya Worley said the large return is going to help her with her eight-month-old son CJ.

“This money is going to help me with my future, as far as getting into my career what I want to do, being a stable mom,” she said.

Worley said with a little one, bills pile up.

“He eats a lot, he’s big, so snacks, toys, clothes because they grow so fast, that’s the most expensive part,” she said.

Anyone who wants to take advantage of the additional money will need to verify that a child is living with you. You could provide a lease agreement, school registration papers or daycare enrollment.

To get the $1,400 stimulus check for your new addition, single filers must have made $75,000 or less per year, $112,500 or less per year if filing as head of household, or $150,000 or less per year if married and filing a joint return. Anyone who makes over that amount may receive a reduced payment.

To get the $3,600 child credit tax, single filers must have made $200,000 or less per year, and couples filing jointly must have made $400,000 or less in adjusted gross income.

