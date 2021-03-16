Family, friends remember security guard killed at Henrico shopping center: 'He had heart'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Family and friends mourned the loss and celebrated the life of 34-year-old Sadao "Jae" Richardson with a vigil Monday.

Richardson was one of six people shot and two killed at a shopping center in Henrico early Saturday morning.

The vigil was held outside the Meadowood Square Shopping Center -- the same location Henrico police said Richardson was shot just two days prior.

A small crowd, turned to a large group of people hugging, crying and sharing their memories. Family said Richardson had been working as a security guard for a private event when the shooting happened.

"One of our soldiers has fallen, and we vow to never forget him," said a spokesperson at the vigil.

A letter was read from Mayor Levar Stoney offering his condolences, and Henrico's Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor spoke.

"Just know that I am here in solidarity with your family," said Taylor.

Friends and family remembered Richardson as passionate, hardworking, funny and faithful.

"Can’t nobody ever take that away from my brother because he had heart. He had more heart than half of everybody I know," said Richardson's sister, Queen Richardson. "There ain't too many like him left, ain't too many like him.

Queen planned the vigil. She said the two had been especially close.

"This right here got to stop. Y’all know me. Way before, I did a lot of 'Stop the Violence,' things, I spoke at a lot of vigils and I didn’t think I’d be standing here speaking at my brother’s vigil today."

Queen said her brother left behind three children. All three were at their father's vigil.

"His babies was his world y’all, everything he did was for them kids. My nieces and nephew -- they ain't going to see him no more -- all because these people out here don’t have no heart," said Queen. "Our brothers and our kings and queens are out here dying for nothing. Is it worth it?"

The sky was filled with red and black, as dozens released their balloons in Richardson's memory, chanting: "What's his name? Top Flight!"

Police were back out at the shopping center Monday morning going in and out of one particular establishment. A condemned sign was posted on the front door.

CBS 6 obtained ABC records which showed the establishment’s drinking license was not active and had expired on March 31, 2020.

Police identified the other shooting victim killed as 32-year-old Marcus Floyd. Four others were injured.

