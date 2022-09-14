Family displaced, one person injured in Chesapeake mobile home fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Firefighters are investigating a fire that left one family displaced and one person injured Tuesday night.

Crews were on the scene of a fire in the 2700 block of Ike Street in the Portlock section of the city.

Firefighters received the call at 5:52 p.m., that a shed was on fire in the backyard and quickly spreading towards the mobile home.

Occupants were inside, but were able to escape with the help of officers who arrived on the scene and notified them of the fire spreading in their backyard.

When firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the mobile home. Crews deployed multiple hose lines and brought the fire under control at 6:15 p.m.

The structure suffered extensive fire and smoke damage.

One adult was taken to a local hospital, no firefighters were injured. The Red Cross is providing lodging assistance to the family.

