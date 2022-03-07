Family, dog displaced after Virginia Beach fire in Green Run section of city

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A family and their dog is displaced after a fire took place early Saturday morning.

Around 12:01 a.m., the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a multifamily structure fire in the 1300 block of Green Cedar Lane located in the Tanglewood in Green Run section of the city.

Before crews arrived, Engine 18 reported a large column of smoke in the area and once crews were on the scene they reported a working fire with heavy fire and smoke showing.

The fire was under control around 12:23 a.m.

Two adults and two children along with their dog are now displaced. Officials say additional people may be affected also.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

