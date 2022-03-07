Watch
News

Actions

Family, dog displaced after Virginia Beach fire in Green Run section of city

thumbnail_green run vb fire 4.jpg
City of Virginia Beach Fire Department/Multimedia Services Unit<br/><br/>
thumbnail_green run vb fire 4.jpg
thumbnail_green run vb fire 3.jpg
Green run fire
Green run fire
Posted at 8:57 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 20:57:18-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A family and their dog is displaced after a fire took place early Saturday morning.

Around 12:01 a.m., the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a multifamily structure fire in the 1300 block of Green Cedar Lane located in the Tanglewood in Green Run section of the city.

Before crews arrived, Engine 18 reported a large column of smoke in the area and once crews were on the scene they reported a working fire with heavy fire and smoke showing.

The fire was under control around 12:23 a.m.

Two adults and two children along with their dog are now displaced. Officials say additional people may be affected also.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories