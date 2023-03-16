Family Dollar customer in custody after barricading himself and employee in store's office: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in custody following a barricade situation at a Norfolk Family Dollar, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Officers responded to a report about a Family Dollar customer acting disorderly around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, according to the department. The Family Dollar in question is the store at 6130 Chesapeake Boulevard.

The customer went into the manager’s office where an employee was working and barricaded himself and the employee inside the office, said police. Officers were able to get into the office and take the customer into custody without incident, according to the department.

Police say the customer, who has since been identified as 38-year-old Robert A. York., has been charged with abduction and is currently in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Stay with News 3 for updates.