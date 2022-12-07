Family Dollar fire sparked in September, deemed arson per Norfolk Fire Rescue

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk neighborhood near low-income housing lost its only food store within walking distance when it burned down.

The store has been closed for 3 months and we now know it was intentionally set.

News 3 has new information about the fire and spoke with families about the lack of options for people who live nearby.

"Bring back Family Dollar," said a concerned resident.

Deborah Cufee is just one of many who want to see Family Dollar open again.

"We just need help," said Cufee, who's been impacted from the store closure.

In September, the Family Dollar near Calvert Square caught fire and shut down as the area's main source of groceries, hundreds of nearby residents who were already living in a food desert are having an even harder time.

Wednesday, News 3 learned new details from Norfolk's Fire Rescue on how this fire happened.

Stephanie Ramsey, a spokesperson with the fire department says, "The fire appears to be an intentionally set fire on a display shelf near the front of the store. Video cameras did not provide any evidence to aid in the identification of a suspect. Therefore, the fire remains under investigation as an open case and the Fire Marshal’s Office continues to pursue leads and information."

"This was already a food desert, any time a family dollar is your main source of food for a community it probably already is a food dessert" said Christopher Tan, CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia.

News 3 was there when food bank leaders served about 500 families Tuesday morning, yet neighbors say it's still been hard for them with the store being closed.

"It's very convenient because you didn't have to go far. If you don't have a car, it's a store right here. You don't have to call people for transportation" said Devon, who use to shop at Family Dollar.

The closest grocery store from Family Dollar is Harris Teeter, that's 1.4 miles away. One woman tells News 3 she now has to take the bus to Berkley Supermarket just to do her grocery shopping.

"Hopefully they re-open the family dollar, and they re-open the use to be Save-Alot. That will be another help for the community so we can have two stores instead of one" said Kim, who use to shop at Family Dollar.