Family forced out of home in Chesapeake fire that left cat dead, another cat missing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Three people have been forced out of their home after a fire in the 4000 block of Lindenwood Drive Tuesday evening.
Residents reported a fire on the second floor of the home in the Dock Landing section of the city around 6:17 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene six minutes after the call and found smoke coming from the two-story home.
The department says multiple companies worked to extinguish the fire, which was called under control at 7 p.m. Everyone was able to escape before firefighters arrived, but EMS personnel took one adult to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The family has three pets. One dog was found outside, a cat was found dead in the home, and another cat is still missing.
The family has made their own lodging arrangements.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.