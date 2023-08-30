Family in southwestern Va. grows 1,000 pound pumpkin on their first try

TAZEWELL CO., Va. (WVVA) — One family in southwestern Virginia has some bragging rights after growing some unusually big pumpkins in Tazewell County.

If you drive by the Hidden Springs Farm in Tazewell County, you may be surprised by some of the produce being grown there. At the farm, there are eight giant pumpkins that were grown by the Edwards family.

Despite their success with these eight great gourds, the family says they're not giant pumpkin experts. This is actually their first time growing pumpkins of this magnitude.

"We took the boys to Dollywood last year, and they [saw] the giant display, and they were amazed by it, and I was amazed by it," said Priscilla Edwards.

Inspired by their Dollywood trip, the Edwards began growing giant pumpkins inside their house in April. The whole family was involved, with even the younger members working hard on their new project.

"We had to not let them get too cold, and we got to cover them, and then we have to cut off some of the other pumpkins too," said Caden Edwards.

Cutting off the other pumpkins lets just one fruit get all the nutrients, making it grow even bigger.

The family's biggest pumpkin is named Godzilla. It's around half a ton and it's still gaining, putting on close to forty pounds a day.

In total, the Edwards have eight pumpkins of different, but still giant, sizes. However, when they first got started on this project, they had no idea they would be so successful.

"I was told that it's best to be safe than sorry because they're hard, they blow open, they get root rot, they get diseases. And so I was like, well I better plant a lot, so I can at least get three pumpkins, at least. Well, they all did fine," said Priscilla.

The Edwards family hopes to enter these pumpkins in multiple contests, including the Blue Ridge Giant Pumpkin Growers Association. They also plan to continue growing giants in the future and hopefully be able to, one day, feature their pumpkins in the display at Dollywood that initially inspired them to start their giant pumpkin journey.