Family member in custody after man shot to death in Newport News

Posted at 9:05 PM, Mar 11, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - One person is in custody after a man was killed in a shooting in the 400 block of Ashway Cove Friday afternoon.

Officers with the Newport News Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the area around 1:46 p.m.

Arriving on scene four minutes later, they found an adult male hurt inside the home. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police took an adult male family member into custody in connection with the victim's death.

There is no threat to the public, and police say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

