Family of 5 displaced after garage fire at Suffolk home

Suffolk Fire & Rescue
Posted at 9:02 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 21:03:10-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - A fire in the 100 block of Sweetbriar Lane has forced a family of five out of their home Wednesday night.

Firefighters with Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the home in the Driver area of the city after dispatchers got a call about a reported residential structure on fire at 7:48 p.m.

The first units arrived on scene at 7:53 p.m. to find smoke coming from the single-family home's garage.

Firefighters initiated an aggressive interior attack and searched the home.

Authorities say the main portion of the fire was contained to the garage, but the entire home sustained heavy smoke damage.

The fire was brought under control at 8:51 p.m.

The family, which consists of two adults and three children, have been displaced.

No one was injured.

While the fire is still under investigation, fire officials say it appears to have been accidental.

