Family of 5 displaced following Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A family of five has been displaced after a house fire in the Portlock section of Chesapeake.

Firefighters received the call at 4:57 p.m. in the 4100 block of Franklin St after occupants reported a fire on the second floor.

When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a bedroom window.

Everyone home at the time escaped safely with no injuries reported. The fire was extinguished and contained to the second floor but caused significant damage throughout the house.

The fire was called under control at 5:12 p.m.

Three adults and two children are now making their own lodging arrangements. The cause is under investigation.

