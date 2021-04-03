Family of four displaced after Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to the 1100 block of Erin Drive located in the Driver Village Green Subdivision after officials were called at 1:13 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Captain Jeff Matthews said when crews arrived they found smoke and fire showing from the first floor attached garage. The fire did extend into the home’s utility room.

According to firefighters, the fire was marked under control 1:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The residents of the home, two adults and two children, are displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

