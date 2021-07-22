Family of four, dog displaced after house fire in Bowers Hill area of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A family has been forced out of their home after a house fire in the 1600 block of Jolliff Road Wednesday evening.

Crews from the Bowers Hill section of the city responded to the home at 6:51 p.m. Arriving six minutes later, they found smoke coming from the roof of the one-story home.

Firefighters deployed hand lines into the home to attack the fire and quickly searched for anyone who may have been inside.

The fire was contained to the room over the garage and attic and was brought under control 25 minutes later.

The family - two adults, two children and a dog - made it out of the home safely. They will be staying with friends and other family members.

No one was hurt during this incident.

Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Download the News 3 app for updates.