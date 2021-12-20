Family of man tackled by Norfolk Police officer sues, court records show

NORFOLK, Va. - The family of a man who said he was tackled by a Norfolk Police officer in 2018 is suing the officer, federal court records show.

The incident was captured on the officer's body camera. It shows Officer Aaron Nkrumah Christie run up and and grab Derrick Rountree on Dec. 24, 2018 because he was riding a bike at night with no headlight. The two then fall to the ground.

The lawsuit says Rountree was tackled and broke his leg in several places.

Rountree was shot and killed in the city over the summer. The $1.5 million lawsuit is progressing with Rountree's uncle named as the plaintiff.

The Virginian Pilot first reported the details of the body camera and lawsuit.

The city has not responded to News 3's request for comment. In a deposition, Christie said he yelled out to Rountree to get him to stop and thought Rountree would've realize he was a police officer. He said he was chasing him and made contact with Rountree before falling to the ground.

"Because Mr. -- in my estimation, Mr. Rountree was attempting to elude the police, and in a bid to apprehend Mr. Rountree, after grasping to slow him down and based on my speed, we ended up going to the ground based on my momentum," Christie said.

The case is currently scheduled to go to trial in March 2022.

News 3 is looking into the lawsuit and will have further coverage.