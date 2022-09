HAMPTON, Va. - A family of six is now displaced after a house fire occurred Monday morning.

Five crews responded to the 3600 block of Matoaka Road at 6:50 a.m. When they arrived they found heavy fire.

Hampton Fire & Rescue

Two adults and four children are now displaced. There were no injuries reported.

According to Hampton Fire Marshals, the fire was deemed to be accidental. They say the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials.