Family offering $1,000 reward for info regarding missing 19-year-old son

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The family of a missing teen is continuing to search for their son as they are now offering a $1,000 reward for information.

Daquan Rountree, 19, was last seen on Sunday night in the 1500 block of Pulaski Street in Portsmouth.

His father, Gabriel Rountree, says Daquan didn't seem like himself when he came home and appeared to have a mental health episode and ran from his home without any clothes on.

There have been few sightings of his son since then, leading to many sleepless nights.

"I'm not going to stop. Everyday I'm out and about knocking on doors. I'm never going to stop looking. I'm going to keep on every day, every day. I'm not stop looking for my son," Gabriel told us Friday.

The Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert days after Rountree's disappearance.

The family is now offering a $1,000 reward for information.

Anyone with information Rountree's disappearance should call the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-5300 or submit an anonymous tip at the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP, at **TIPS (**8477), the "P3 Tips" app or at the department website. Police say that tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court, and if a tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.