Family-owned company opens its 12th location in Gloucester Point

GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. – A family-owned company opened its doors to its twelfth location in Hampton Roads Saturday.

Family-owned Taylor’s Do it Center celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Gloucester Point at 1767 George Washington Memorial Highway. This is the company’s twelfth location in Hampton Roads.

Taylor’s Do it Center President and CEO Joe Taylor and Gloucester Point community leaders gave remarks during the celebration. Retail Alliance also presented the business with their Lifetime Achievement Award.

The celebration included demos from Big Green Egg, Traeger, and STIHL, representatives from Weber, Milwaukee Tools, Scotts Lawn Care and Titan RX, and deals and giveaways. These brands will be prominently featured in the new store.

“Our team is excited about adding this new location to the Taylor’s family,” said Joe Taylor. “We look forward to being an engaged partner in the Gloucester Point community.”

Cheryl Case, who has been with the company for over five years, will manage the new location. She was the previous assistant manager at the company’s location in Poquoson.

“Taylor’s has always been integrally involved in the neighborhoods we serve,” said Taylor Koch, General Manager of Taylor’s Do it Center. “Besides being an outstanding leader, Cheryl and her team will be a great resource for the Gloucester Point community.”