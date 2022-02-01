Family shattered after horrific crash on Eastern Shore kills two sisters

EASTERN SHORE, Va. - A heartbroken family on the Eastern Shore is mourning their two children who were killed in a car crash Friday morning.

According to State Police, a second little girl has died from her injuries early Monday morning.

News 3 spoke with the girls' aunt and those in the tight-knit community.

The Ortiz family is shattered after the two sisters were killed in a horrific crash on the Eastern Shore in the town of Weirwood in Northampton County.

12-year-old Nadyanaliz died instantly and her 15-year-old sister, Dajerelis, has died from her injuries two days later.

The aunt, Migdalia Ortiz, tells us that she spoke with her brother after the crash.

"He just broke in tears and said my baby's gone," she said.

The picture below shows the aftermath from that day or their car, a twisted piece of metal that was nearly unrecognizable.

The girls' aunt says their mother was driving her three girls to school and stopped, yielding a school bus.

That's when troopers say a man in a truck rear-ended the car, killing the two sisters in the backseat.

"The investigation reveals that a Northampton school bus was stopped in the left, southbound lanes of Route 13 with its safety lights flashing and its stop sign deployed," Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya wrote in an email. "A 2016 GMC Sierra stopped adjacent to the school bus in the right lane along with a 2007 Toyota Yaris. As the vehicles were stopped (yielding to the school bus), the driver of a 2006 Ford F250 struck the Toyota in the rear, pushing it into the GMC."

Ortiz says their 13-year-old sister was sitting in the passenger seat and suffered head trauma. She and her mother were released from the hospital Sunday.

"Deje played the trumpet and Nany was my model. My fashion girl loved to wear makeup but daddy didn’t let her," the aunt, Migdalia Ortiz, tells News 3.

Harold Bailey says his granddaughter went to school with the girls and they were very close. He says they were in the band at school.

"Family is wonderful people," Bailey said. "I'm very sorry something like that happened to such wonderful, young kids."

A GoFundMe for the girls has now raised more than $20,000. The family says they are grateful for all the love and support from the community.

"They’re my angels. They’re not gone. They’re here with us. I just remember their smiles. They were my everything. My babies," the aunt said.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing adding the driver of that truck was not hurt and could face charges, but that decision will be made by the Commonwealth's Attorney in Northampton County.

