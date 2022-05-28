Family wants justice for aspiring chef killed in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. -- One Richmond family for answers after their loved one, a loved young chef, was shot and killed over the weekend.

Xavier Brown was an up-and-coming chef. His mom and dad now have many questions about his death.

Brown was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the shoulder and neck area on early Saturday morning.

"His phone was on his person, his car key was in his hand and there was money on his person."

Brown worked as a chef in downtown Richmond at JewFro. His body, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett, was discovered by a woman walking in Shockoe Bottom.

Brown was found near the City Bar Chop House, just two city blocks from where he worked.

"I feel like anyone who is aware of or knows the person who committed this heinous act. To know someone did it and to not say anything, I feel that person is just as guilty as the person who pulled the trigger."

Brown was known for his work ethic and zest for good food and living life to the fullest.

A former standout football lineman from Monacan High who turned in his shoulder pads for a spatula, wanting to take care of your taste buds so well, you'd never forget his name. It's believed Brown had left some sort of a networking party downtown.

If you were at that party and have information, you are asked to call the police.

You can help Xavier's family by contributing to a reward fund. You can find the link here.

