Fast-moving brush fire reported on Pruden Blvd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Crews are reporting heavy smoke in a field with a fast-moving brush fire threatening numerous structures.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue are in the 4100 Block of Pruden Blvd. in response to the reported brush fire.

The call for the brush fire came in around 4:38 p.m. with the first units arriving at 4:42 p.m.

Officials are now attacking the fire and are working to control the advancement from involving structures.

The brush fire is involving approximately 3 acres at this time, according to Suffolk Fire Rescue.

No injuries have been reported by responders or residents.

The fire is not under control at the time of publishing this article.

Suffolk Police is providing traffic control on Pruden Blvd. with the east and west bound lanes closed until further notice.

There are no further details to release at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.