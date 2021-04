NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Virginia State Police responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on Thursday.

The crash involved a dump truck and happened in the eastbound lanes of I-64 between Fort Eustis Blvd. and Jefferson Ave., around 1:30 p.m.

All lanes of traffic are stopped and traffic is being rerouted off of Fort Eustis Boulevard. Two lanes in the westbound lanes are also shut down at this time.

Police say to avoid the area.