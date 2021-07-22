Fatal crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-64 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash on I-64 East.
According to police, all eastbound lanes of I-64 before the 299 exit/Bowers Hill area are currently shut down.
The VSP and the Virginia Department of Transportation are rerouting traffic prior to Military Highway.
The fatal crash occurred at approximately 6:41 a.m., police said. There is currently no further information, and the VSP Reconstruction Team has been called out to assist in the investigation.
#Breaking - a major #crash on 64 EB has #traffic shut down approaching The Bowers Hill Interchange. Backups start near High Rise Bridge. Consider using Military Hwy instead. #Chesapeake https://t.co/GTPiCyeeU2 pic.twitter.com/hfZ0T9JJvy
— Ted Noah (@TedNoah) July 22, 2021