Fatal crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-64 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash on I-64 East.

According to police, all eastbound lanes of I-64 before the 299 exit/Bowers Hill area are currently shut down.

The VSP and the Virginia Department of Transportation are rerouting traffic prior to Military Highway.

The fatal crash occurred at approximately 6:41 a.m., police said. There is currently no further information, and the VSP Reconstruction Team has been called out to assist in the investigation.