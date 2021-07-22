Watch
News

Actions

Fatal crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-64 in Chesapeake

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 7:22 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 07:22:31-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash on I-64 East.

According to police, all eastbound lanes of I-64 before the 299 exit/Bowers Hill area are currently shut down.

The VSP and the Virginia Department of Transportation are rerouting traffic prior to Military Highway.

The fatal crash occurred at approximately 6:41 a.m., police said. There is currently no further information, and the VSP Reconstruction Team has been called out to assist in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections