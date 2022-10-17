Watch Now
Fatal crash shuts down Northbound Battlefield Blvd. intersection in Chesapeake

Posted at 2:29 PM, Oct 17, 2022
CHESAPEAKE, Va.  — Chesapeake Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a truck and an SUV.

On Monday around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries near the intersection of N. Battlefield Boulevard and Gainsborough Square.

When they arrived at the scene they discovered a truck was driving southbound on Battlefield Boulevard just south of the intersection with Gainsborough Square. The truck crossed over into the northbound oncoming lanes and struck a full size SUV almost head-on.

Police say there was one occupant in each vehicle and both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Northbound Battlefield Blvd. is currently closed at that intersection and traffic is being diverted as officials investigate.

