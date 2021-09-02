Fatal, single vehicle accident in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police investigated a single vehicle accident turned fatal in Gloucester County Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred west of Fletcher Road (Route 607) on Fairy’s Mill Road (Route 606) and police began their investigation at approximately 6:22 p.m.

The driver, Julie Ann Tucker, 46, and passenger, Jimmy L. West, were traveling westbound on Route 606, in a 2011 Toyota Scion, when Tucker crossed the center line, ran off the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle overturned multiple times, hit an electrical box, and ejected both driver and passenger out of the car.

Tucker and West were not wearing seat belts.

Both were transported to Walter Reed Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Tucker succumbed to her injuries at the hospital and died.

Officials say that speed was a contributing factor in the crash, but it is unknown if alcohol had any contribution as well.

