Father arrested in connection to baby's death

Posted at 7:08 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 19:08:13-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police arrested a father in connection to an infant's death.

On December 20, 2019, police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Woodcock Lane. An infant was found unresponsive by police.

The baby was given life-saving measures, however, the baby died from its injuries on December 22.

According to the investigation, the baby's father, 23-year-old La'Shaun Quintae Holloway, took action to cause the child's death.

On October 21, Holloway was indicted by a grand jury on charges for 2nd degree murder and felony child neglect. He was served his charges while in custody at the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office.

