Father, daughter facing charges in connection to Jan. 6 riots at U.S. Capitol

NORFOLK, Va. - A father and daughter are facing multiple charges in connection with the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Meghan Rutledge, also known as Meghan Bostic, and her father Willard Thomas Bostic, Jr. were charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to an FBI investigation, Rutledge was captured in images of the unlawful activity in and around the Capitol Building and positively identified by two people who knew her.

One of the people provided a screenshot of Rutledge's Facebook posts, which read, "After miles and miles of walking and climbing and climbing some more we made it inside the capitol building. What an experience for the books". The screenshot from Facebook included a small profile photo and several photos from outside the Capitol with a "+19" indicator that represented an additional 19 photos that were posted to her page.

Rutledge and Bostic were both captured on CCTV inside the U.S. Capitol. In addition, information found on Rutledge's Facebook page, CCTV footage and the T-Mobile cellular phone location data from Bostic's phone, the FBI says there is probable cause to believe Rutledge and Bostic were inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The next hearing for Rutledge and Bostic will be held October 21, 2021 at Norfolk's federal courthouse.