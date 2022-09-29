Father found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, child abuse in infant son's death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A father has been found guilty of charges related to his son's death.

Both Rocky Mugynei and Talaysia Nelson were 18 years old in February 2021 when their infant son died. They both faced charges of second-degree murder and child abuse.

After a four-day jury trial, Rocky A. Mugynei, II., was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and child abuse/neglect.

Last year, News 3 revealed through court documents that an autopsy showed the boy had bruises on most of his body, including his neck, head and leg, scratches on his arms and cheek, and two separate lacerations on his liver.

Mugynei reportedly told detectives he frequently rough-housed with his son, and that he had been “play wrestling” when he performed an “elbow drop” style move on the boy the day before he died.

News 3's Investigative Reporter Zak Dahlheimer recently revealed new information about the case in court documents that led to both parents of their bonds being revoked.

Mugynei will be sentenced on January 11, 2023. Nelson's trial is expected to start in November.

