Father of missing Codi Bigsby denied bond at child neglect hearing

HAMPTON, Va. - Cory Bigsby, the father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, was in court on Tuesday.

He was there for a bond hearing where a judge denied his bond.

Ahead of that decision, Jeff Ambrose, Cory Bigsby's attorney, said Cory has been a Hampton resident since 2017. When arguing for bond Ambrose said Cory had never been convicted of a crime in the past and has had no failures to appear in court.

He added that Cory came to Virginia through the military and was honorably discharged. Ambrose said Cory was willing to apply to requirements set for bond including an ankle monitor, house arrest and pre-trial check-ins.

After his opening statements, Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney, Anton Bell said Cory Bigsby has previously been convicted of AWOL in the military and Cory confirmed that was true.

The judge was concerned about past violent complaints and said the AWOL military conviction was also concerning.

Cory has been charged with seven counts of felony child neglect, stemming from incidents that go back well over a month. His next court hearing will be on April 5.

Police still need the public's help with knowing Cory and Codi's last whereabouts. Any information could be of value to the police.

If you know anything, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or via the P3Tips app.