Arrest warrant: Codi Bigsby father admits to leaving children home alone on 'several occasions'

HAMPTON, Va. - Cory Bigsby, the father of missing four-year-old Codi Bigsby, was recently arrested on child neglect charges.

News 3 obtained the arrest warrant for him and it stated that he left his children that were younger than five home alone on multiple instances.

“Bigsby confessed to leaving the children alone for over 3 hours on December 13th, 2021; so he could go buy a vehicle in Norfolk. The three youngest children were left home alone during this transaction. The children were left without a means or ability to communicate emergency services,” as stated on the arrest warrant.

Bigsby informed Detective Smith that the children were too much of a burden to take out with him when he leaves his home.

A similar situation occurred on January 25, 2022, just days before Codi was reported missing, according to the warrant.

His arrest came on the fourth day in the search for Codi. Police said he was taken to adult intake and charged with seven counts of felony child neglect, stemming from incidents that go back well over a month.

Cory will be arraigned on the child neglect charges in court at 9 a.m. Friday.

Police said they still need the public's help with knowing Cory and Codi's last whereabouts. Any information could be of value to the police. They are asking residents of the Old Buckroe neighborhood to search their properties and report anything suspicious.

If you know anything, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or via the P3Tips app.

