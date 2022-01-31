Hampton Police search for missing 4-year-old last seen in his home near Buckroe area around 2 a.m.

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police need the public's help in locating a missing 4-year-old boy.

4-year-old Cody Bigsby was last seen in his father's home at 2 a.m., Monday.

According to police, around 9 a.m., they were called to the 100 block of Ranalet Drive for a missing juvenile. When they arrived at the scene they spoke with Cody's father who said he was last seen in his home.

Police describe Cody as a 4-year-old boy, approximately 3 feet tall. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops.

If you have any information that could help police, contact Hampton Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.