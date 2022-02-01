"Most interested in Codi's parents"; Hampton Police need public's help to find missing boy

HAMPTON, Va. - Police provided updates Tuesday on the case of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby.

Police said Codi's parents are who they are "most interested in." The Police Chief did state there was a "person of interest" but did not specify who that person was before stating they are most interested in his parents. Police did say that Codi's parents do not live together and that they have been talking to the mother and father.

Police said there are more people beyond Codi's parents who they are speaking to and that evidence that they have has not matched stories they have been told. This is why they are opening it up for more information from the public to help.

Police said it is likely that he is close to his home and added that the further they get away from his home the less likely that he will be found or that information will be found.

Officials are searching everywhere he could be, like dumpsters because he could be there not because they think he’s there, police explained.

Additionally, when asked why an AMBER Alert had not bee issued, police said they don't believe Codi wandered off or was abducted.

After speaking to State Police, Hampton Police said the below facts are why this case does not meet AMBER Alert criteria:

"We don’t believe an abduction has taken place" - Don’t have information to pass on that would fit the criteria of that element

No information on who the abductor could be or where they might be because they don't believe it was an abduction

Police now need help from the public. They are interested in more information from anyone near the 100 block of Ranalet Drive or who has been in that area recently to look at surveillance video and at photos that may have captured something that they would be interested in.

In particular officers want the public to focus on Noon Sunday until Monday morning at 9 a.m. If you have been in the area around those times and saw anything, police want to know.

Dietz, Kelly

Police describe Codi as a 4-year-old boy who is approximately 3' tall. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops.

During a press conference on Monday, Chief Talbot said Codi's dad said he woke up Monday morning and found his son was missing. The father said he looked all over and Codi was nowhere to be found.

Officers searched again and were also unable to find Codi. Police say other young children were in the home and they are safe.

If you know anything, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or via the P3Tips app. Police did post a link asking for volunteers to help in their search. They only took the first 50 people so that link is now closed.