Father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby arrested on 7 counts of child neglect, source close to investigation says

HAMPTON, Va. - The search is still on for missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby and police announced a major update to the case on Thursday.

Codi's father, 43-year-old Cory Bigsby, was considered a person of interest, and according to a source close to the investigation, he has now been arrested.

Police said he was charged with seven counts of child neglect, stemming from incidents that go back well over a month.

Cory will be arraigned on the child neglect charges in court at 9 a.m. Friday.

As of Wednesday, Cory was at police headquarters voluntarily. Police said he chose to answer their questions and has been there since the day he reported Codi missing.

The Army confirmed Wednesday that Cory is an Army veteran who held the rank of Sgt. 1st Class at the end of service in September 2017. According to court documents, he was previously charged in 2018 with assault and battery involving a family member but was later dismissed.

Police said they still need the public's help with knowing Cory and Codi's last whereabouts. Any information could be of value to the police. They are asking residents of the Old Buckroe neighborhood to search their properties and report anything suspicious.

During a press conference on Monday, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said Codi's dad told authorities he woke up Monday morning and found his son was missing. The father said he looked all over and Codi was nowhere to be found.

Officers searched again and were also unable to find Codi. Police say other young children were in the home and they are safe.

If you know anything, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or via the P3Tips app.

