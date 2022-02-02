Father considered person of interest in case of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police provided updates Wednesday afternoon on the case of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby.

Police say they are expanding their search grid and searching areas that have not yet been searched. Officers will now use K9s and UAVs during the search. Emergency management and volunteer crews will continue to assist in the search.

They say their search at the NASA Steam Plant has concluded.

Sergeant R.C. Williams provided updates on the status of the investigation. He said Codi's father, 43-year-old Cory Bigsby is considered a person of interest in this case.

Person of Interest - Cory Bigsby pic.twitter.com/HmG4uPACgv — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) February 2, 2022

Cory is still at police headquarters voluntarily and no formal charges have been filed at this time. Police say he is choosing to answer their questions and has been there since the day he reported Codi missing.

They say they are not ruling anything out at this time when asked if Codi's mother could be a person of interest.

Police said they still need the public's help with knowing Cory and Codi's last whereabouts. Any information could be of value to the police. They are asking residents of the Old Buckroe neighborhood to search their properties and report anything suspicious.

Police describe Codi as a 4-year-old boy who is approximately 3' tall. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops.

During a press conference on Monday, Chief Talbot said Codi's dad told authorities he woke up Monday morning and found his son was missing. The father said he looked all over and Codi was nowhere to be found.

Officers searched again and were also unable to find Codi. Police say other young children were in the home and they are safe.

If you know anything, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or via the P3Tips app. Police did post a link asking for volunteers to help in their search. They only took the first 50 people so that link is now closed.

