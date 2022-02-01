Community comes together to search for missing 4-year-old in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Right now search efforts continue for missing 4-year-old, Codi Bigsby.

Volunteers were searching the neighborhood close to the child’s house and News 3 learned that other efforts are underway outside the Steam Plant which is the same place Noah Tomlin's body was discovered. In June 2019, he was reported missing and was found by police at the Plant a week later. His mother, Julia Tomlin has since pleaded guilty to murder in his death.

Hampton Police said there was no lead that Codi was at the Steam Plant but they said crews are trying to cover their bases.

The NASA steam plant serves the Hampton community as an approach to manage waste and is operated 24/7, seven days a week.

News 3 was also in the neighborhood where Codi was last seen on Tuesday and saw dozens of volunteers gathered. They searched trash cans and other surrounding areas looking for any clues about his disappearance.

Several people who came out and searched the area in hopes of finding the little boy spoke to News 3 and said they are heartbroken. "There’s no place that we shouldn’t look. We have to also understand that the timeline has changed with the father. So that may change. And how far he went," CJ Baker, a volunteer helping to search said.

"I couldn’t sleep last night thinking about Codi so I had to come out here and at least try to help the search for him," parent Yuglnda Jones said.

Another concerned citizen said, "He’s just a four-year-old boy that’s missing and we need to find him that’s all but we are here so that’s what brought me out here I’ve been out here since 7 a.m. seeing what’s going on seeing how I can help."

We know Codi's father has been with police and under scrutiny for what happened to his boy. News 3 asked the Hampton Police Chief if the father is a person of interest and he said they are most interested in the dad being forthcoming about what he knows and they believe he is the key to finding Codi.

