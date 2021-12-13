Hampton mom charged in toddler's death expected in court Tuesday for plea hearing

HAMPTON, Va. - A woman who has been charged with the murder of her 2-year-old son is expected in court Tuesday.

Julia Tomlin is being charged with second degree murder in the case of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin's death. Julia was arrested a few days after Noah was reported missing. She was originally charged with three counts of felony child neglect.

Officials say she is expected in court Tuesday for a plea hearing.

In June 2019, Noah was reported missing and was found by police at the Hampton Steam Plant a week later.

The medical examiner reported that two fractures to Noah's skull were the ultimate cause of the toddler's death, adding that the injuries were as if a child were to have fallen from a multiple-story building.

Officials said the injuries were horrific and severe.

The Hampton Coroner's Office also saw signs of blunt force trauma and battered child syndrome when examining Noah's body, according to Bell. The medical examiner, who was working with an anthropologist, only had a fully recognizable left leg and liver when first examining the toddler.