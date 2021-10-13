Father pleads for son's return after James City County Police say he ran away in Sept.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - A Peninsula father is pleading for help finding his teenage son, 13-year-old Angelo Graham, who's been missing for a month.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is featuring Angelo's case.

His father, who has custody of the boy, fears his son is in danger and without his medication.

James City County Police say the teen ran away from his home on September 13. They believe he could be with other family members in Newport News, but Angelo's dad says he has not been to school since his disappearance last month.

If you know where he is, take action and call 911 or James City County Police at 757-566-0112.