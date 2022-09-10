FBI addresses ongoing threats targeting HBCUs, institutions across country

There have been ongoing threats targeting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), historically Black churches, and historically Black institutions.

The FBI and their partners hosted a nationwide phone call with the victims, advocacy groups, and community leaders impacted by these threats.

During the phone call, federal law enforcement officials discussed the progress they have made in this investigation. They say they can't share information about the investigation with the public due to sensitive aspects.

The FBI and DOJ officials reiterated that these investigations continue to be of the highest priority and are being worked on by over 30 FBI field offices.

The FBI says they are aware of racially motivated threats to more than 50 HBCUs and Historically Black Institutions across the country. They say they have began since the beginning of the year.

As students return back to school officials say the threats continue.

They say the FBI will investigate each threat to identify the perpetrator and the threat's credibility.

